The Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) at McKenzie Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech and its opponent combined to hit the over 19 out of 28 times last season.

The Golden Eagles beat the spread 16 times in 33 games last year.

Chattanooga (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 8.8% less often than Tennessee Tech (16-12-0) last season.

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 77.2 150.9 72.1 145.5 145.6 Tennessee Tech 73.7 150.9 73.4 145.5 142.6

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles' 73.7 points per game last year were only 1.6 more points than the 72.1 the Mocs gave up to opponents.

Tennessee Tech went 10-5 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 14-15-0 14-15-0 Tennessee Tech 16-12-0 19-9-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Tennessee Tech 9-7 Home Record 11-5 6-9 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

