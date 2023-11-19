SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST
SoCon teams will hit the court across two games on Sunday's college basketball slate. That includes the Tulane Green Wave playing the Mercer Bears at Hawkins Arena.
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tulane Green Wave at Mercer Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Presbyterian Blue Hose
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|-
