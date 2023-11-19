QBs Russell Wilson and Joshua Dobbs will be going toe to toe on November 19, when the Denver Broncos (4-5) and Minnesota Vikings (6-4) play at Empower Field at Mile High. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NBC

Russell Wilson vs. Joshua Dobbs Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Joshua Dobbs 9 Games Played 10 67.9% Completion % 63.6% 1,806 (200.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,995 (199.5) 18 Touchdowns 11 4 Interceptions 5 231 (25.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 368 (36.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 204.5 yards

: Over/Under 204.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

This season, the Vikings' defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 20.9 points allowed per game and 20th with 323.2 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, surrendering the 10th-most pass yards in the NFL (224.4 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 22nd with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Vikings are midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 988 (98.8 per game).

Defensively, Minnesota ranks 22nd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (60.0%) and 28th in third-down efficiency allowed (43.6%).

Joshua Dobbs Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

