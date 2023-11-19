Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) at McKenzie Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Venue: McKenzie Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Chattanooga Betting Records & Stats
- Chattanooga compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Chattanooga covered the spread less often than Tennessee Tech last season, recording an ATS record of 14-15-0, compared to the 16-12-0 mark of the Golden Eagles.
Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Chattanooga
|77.2
|150.9
|72.1
|145.5
|145.6
|Tennessee Tech
|73.7
|150.9
|73.4
|145.5
|142.6
Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs averaged were only 3.8 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (73.4).
- Chattanooga had an 8-5 record against the spread and a 12-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Chattanooga
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
|Tennessee Tech
|16-12-0
|19-9-0
Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Chattanooga
|Tennessee Tech
|9-7
|Home Record
|11-5
|6-9
|Away Record
|4-11
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|80.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
