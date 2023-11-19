The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

Jake Stephens: 22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 52nd 77.2 Points Scored 73.7 129th 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 31.9 171st 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 1st 11.4 3pt Made 9.2 25th 35th 15.3 Assists 14.4 81st 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

