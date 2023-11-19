The Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Chattanooga Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jake Stephens: 22.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jamal Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dalvin White: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • A.J. Caldwell: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Demetrius Davis: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrone Perry: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayvis Harvey: 12.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Slatten: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank
52nd 77.2 Points Scored 73.7 129th
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
86th 33.3 Rebounds 31.9 171st
215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th
1st 11.4 3pt Made 9.2 25th
35th 15.3 Assists 14.4 81st
104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

