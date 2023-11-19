Sunday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) at McKenzie Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-67 and heavily favors Chattanooga to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Venue: McKenzie Arena

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 78, Tennessee Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-10.9)

Chattanooga (-10.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Chattanooga Performance Insights

At 77.2 points scored per game and 72.1 points conceded last season, Chattanooga was 52nd in the country offensively and 240th defensively.

Last year, the Mocs were 86th in college basketball in rebounds (33.3 per game) and 155th in rebounds conceded (30.8).

Chattanooga was 35th in college basketball in assists (15.3 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Mocs were best in the country in 3-pointers made per game at 11.4 last year. And they were 22nd-best in 3-point percentage at 37.7%.

Last year, Chattanooga was 322nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.5 per game) and 149th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Chattanooga attempted 51.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 43.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 48.3% of its shots, with 56.9% of its makes coming from there.

