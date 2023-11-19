Sunday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0) and Belmont Bruins (2-1) going head-to-head at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Bruins came out on top in their last outing 75-67 against Wichita State on Wednesday.

Belmont vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Belmont 60

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins' +156 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 71.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per outing (249th in college basketball).

Belmont put up 73.3 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 1.7 more points per game than its season average (71.6).

The Bruins averaged 75.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.3 more points than they averaged in road games (68.4).

Belmont allowed 64.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.1 away from home.

