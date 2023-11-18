Week 12 Pioneer League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pioneer League teams were in action for one game in the Week 12 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Valparaiso vs. St. Thomas (MN)
Week 12 Pioneer League Results
St. Thomas (MN) 16 Valparaiso 10
St. Thomas (MN) Leaders
- Passing: Amari Powell (9-for-17, 179 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Hope Adebayo (15 ATT, 88 YDS)
- Receiving: Andrew McElroy (0 TAR, 4 REC, 90 YDS)
Valparaiso Leaders
- Passing: Rowan Keefe (13-for-25, 135 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ryan Mann (11 ATT, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: Solomon Davis (0 TAR, 8 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|St. Thomas (MN)
|Valparaiso
|296
|Total Yards
|236
|179
|Passing Yards
|154
|117
|Rushing Yards
|82
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Pioneer League Games
