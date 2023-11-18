As we roll into Week 12 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the CUSA on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UMass Minutemen at Liberty Flames 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

