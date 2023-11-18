The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-8) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Greater Zion Stadium in a battle of UAC foes.

Utah Tech sports the 74th-ranked scoring offense this season (23.8 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 39.2 points allowed per game. Southern Utah is accumulating 393.1 total yards per game on offense this season (33rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 314.5 total yards per game (33rd-ranked).

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Saint George, Utah

Saint George, Utah Venue: Greater Zion Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

Utah Tech Southern Utah 383.2 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.1 (35th) 490.5 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.5 (34th) 109.9 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.1 (67th) 273.3 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.0 (27th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has 2,535 passing yards for Utah Tech, completing 55.6% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ronnie Walker Jr., has carried the ball 123 times for 552 yards (55.2 per game), scoring three times.

Chris Street has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 353 yards (35.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson's 773 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 67 times and has registered 66 receptions and five touchdowns.

Beau Sparks has reeled in 72 passes while averaging 63.7 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Jaivian Lofton's 23 catches are good enough for 453 yards and three touchdowns.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has thrown for 2,362 yards (236.2 per game) while completing 59.7% of his passes and recording 27 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braedon Wissler, has carried the ball 132 times for 556 yards (55.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Targhee Lambson has run for 369 yards across 91 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Isaiah Wooden's 857 receiving yards (85.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 56 catches on 58 targets with 13 touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell has put together a 447-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 38 targets.

Tim Patrick Jr.'s 21 grabs (on 27 targets) have netted him 302 yards (30.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

