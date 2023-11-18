Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
When the Southern Utah Thunderbirds square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Thunderbirds will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southern Utah (-15.9)
|62.2
|Southern Utah 39, Utah Tech 23
Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)
Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)
- The Thunderbirds won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover twice.
- Last year, five Thunderbirds games hit the over.
Trailblazers vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Utah Tech
|23.8
|39.2
|26.7
|36.0
|22.6
|40.6
|Southern Utah
|32.6
|24.5
|39.2
|22.8
|26.0
|26.2
