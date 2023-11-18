When the Southern Utah Thunderbirds square off against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Thunderbirds will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Utah Tech vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Utah (-15.9) 62.2 Southern Utah 39, Utah Tech 23

Week 12 Predictions

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)

The Thunderbirds won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover twice.

Last year, five Thunderbirds games hit the over.

Trailblazers vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah Tech 23.8 39.2 26.7 36.0 22.6 40.6 Southern Utah 32.6 24.5 39.2 22.8 26.0 26.2

