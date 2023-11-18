How to Watch the UT Martin vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. South Dakota State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits put up an average of 78.3 points per game last year, 14 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.
- South Dakota State went 19-2 last season when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
- Last year, the Skyhawks put up only 3.6 more points per game (64.2) than the Jackrabbits allowed (60.6).
- UT Martin went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 60.6 points.
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 84-51
|Al McGuire Center
|11/9/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 70-68
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|L 56-45
|Farris Center
|11/18/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/28/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
