The Samford Bulldogs (5-5) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-2) meet at Seibert Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Samford is putting up 29.2 points per game on offense this year (38th in the FCS), and is giving up 25 points per game (50th) on defense. UT Martin's defense ranks 36th in the FCS with 23.7 points surrendered per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by accumulating 33.2 points per game.

UT Martin vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UT Martin vs. Samford Key Statistics

UT Martin Samford 439.1 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.1 (20th) 342 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (71st) 225.8 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.1 (77th) 213.3 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293 (8th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has racked up 2,043 yards (204.3 per game) while completing 53.5% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 350 yards with three touchdowns.

Sam Franklin has run for 1,218 yards on 198 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground.

Narkel LeFlore has racked up 376 yards on 68 carries with four touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley has collected 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 645 (64.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has four touchdowns.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 32 passes and compiled 411 receiving yards (41.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zoe Roberts has racked up 310 reciving yards (31 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has compiled 2,851 yards (285.1 ypg) on 293-of-405 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has 778 rushing yards on 132 carries with 10 touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has been handed the ball 71 times this year and racked up 275 yards (27.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has hauled in 65 catches for 794 yards (79.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Ty King has caught 36 passes for 455 yards (45.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DJ Rias' 28 catches have turned into 364 yards and one touchdown.

