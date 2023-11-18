According to our computer projection model, the UT Martin Skyhawks will take down the Samford Bulldogs when the two teams play at Seibert Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UT Martin vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-13.7) 53.6 UT Martin 34, Samford 20

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Out of theSkyhawks' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Samford Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 3-0-0 this season.

No Bulldogs game has gone over the point total this year.

Skyhawks vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 29.2 25 38.6 24.6 19.8 25.4 UT Martin 33.2 23.7 36.4 12.4 30 35

