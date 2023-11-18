The UC Davis Aggies (6-4) take on a fellow Big Sky foe when they visit the Sacramento State Hornets (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at UC Davis Health Stadium.

UC Davis is averaging 25.2 points per game on offense (65th in the FCS), and ranks 48th on the other side of the ball with 24.8 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Sacramento State is generating 31.0 points per game (28th-ranked). It ranks 58th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (25.4 points surrendered per game).

We will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

UC Davis Sacramento State 397.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.6 (18th) 335.2 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.8 (99th) 168.6 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (24th) 228.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.3 (35th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has thrown for 2,193 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead UC Davis, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Lan Larison has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 980 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Trent Tompkins has rushed for 339 yards (33.9 per game) on 68 carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 370 yards in the passing game (on 43 catches), finding the end zone two times through the air.

Samuel Gbatu Jr. has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 34.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Josh Gale has been the target of 33 passes and compiled 25 catches for 330 yards, an average of 33.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has been a dual threat for Sacramento State this season. He has 1,717 passing yards (171.7 per game) while completing 63.6% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 436 yards (43.6 ypg) on 109 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 463 yards, or 46.3 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Jared Gipson has racked up 521 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Carlos Hill has put up a 479-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 40 targets.

Devin Gandy's 38 targets have resulted in 33 grabs for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed UC Davis or Sacramento State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.