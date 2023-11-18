UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
According to our computer projections, the UC Davis Aggies will take down the Sacramento State Hornets when the two teams play at UC Davis Health Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 3:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UC Davis (-3.9)
|52.7
|UC Davis 28, Sacramento State 24
UC Davis Betting Info (2022)
- The Aggies won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.
- Aggies games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.
Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)
- The Hornets are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
Aggies vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UC Davis
|25.2
|24.8
|26.8
|25.5
|24.2
|24.3
|Sacramento State
|31.0
|25.4
|37.4
|24.8
|24.6
|26.0
