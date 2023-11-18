According to our computer projections, the UC Davis Aggies will take down the Sacramento State Hornets when the two teams play at UC Davis Health Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 3:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UC Davis vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UC Davis (-3.9) 52.7 UC Davis 28, Sacramento State 24

Week 12 Predictions

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Aggies games hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Aggies vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UC Davis 25.2 24.8 26.8 25.5 24.2 24.3 Sacramento State 31.0 25.4 37.4 24.8 24.6 26.0

