Tyson Barrie will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Barrie's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyson Barrie vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

Barrie has averaged 19:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Barrie has yet to score a goal through 15 games this season.

Barrie has recorded a point in a game five times this season over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Barrie has had an assist in a game five times this season over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Barrie has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Barrie Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 15 Games 5 7 Points 4 0 Goals 3 7 Assists 1

