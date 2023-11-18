The Towson Tigers (4-6) hit the road for a CAA battle against the Rhode Island Rams (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 22nd-worst in the FCS (32.6 points allowed per game), Towson has played better offensively, ranking 77th in the FCS by totaling 23.3 points per game. From an offensive angle, Rhode Island is compiling 28.8 points per game (41st-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FCS on the other side of the ball (27.5 points given up per game).

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Towson vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Towson vs. Rhode Island Key Statistics

Towson Rhode Island 349.9 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.8 (27th) 439.7 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390 (96th) 156.4 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.4 (76th) 193.5 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.4 (11th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has thrown for 1,935 yards (193.5 ypg) to lead Towson, completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 293 rushing yards on 77 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Devin Matthews, has carried the ball 136 times for 623 yards (62.3 per game), scoring nine times.

D'Ago Hunter has been handed the ball 59 times this year and racked up 308 yards (30.8 per game).

Lukkas Londono's team-leading 479 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 39 targets) with one touchdown.

Carter Runyon has put up a 446-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes on 42 targets.

Isaiah Perkins has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 22 catches for 273 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rhode Island Stats Leaders

Kasim Hill leads Rhode Island with 2,715 yards on 198-of-337 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ja'Den McKenzie has rushed for 712 yards on 99 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Gabe Sloat has run for 222 yards across 59 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 26 catches for 216 yards and one touchdown.

Kahtero Summers' 864 receiving yards (86.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions on 60 targets with six touchdowns.

Marquis Buchanan has totaled 508 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Darius Savedge's 51 targets have resulted in 43 catches for 500 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Towson or Rhode Island gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.