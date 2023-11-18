When the Rhode Island Rams square off against the Towson Tigers at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Rams will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Towson vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Rhode Island (-0.6) 55.6 Rhode Island 29, Towson 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers' record against the spread is 4-1-0.

Out of five Tigers games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)

The Rams went 8-3-0 ATS last season.

In Rams games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Towson 23.3 32.6 16.8 34.5 27.7 31.3 Rhode Island 28.8 27.5 33.2 23.2 24.4 31.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.