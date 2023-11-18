The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0), with the 19th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) and the ninth-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Volunteers are by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs are 3-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

