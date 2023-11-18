Tennessee vs. Georgia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0), with the 19th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) and the ninth-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Volunteers are by 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-465
|+350
Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Georgia has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs are 3-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
