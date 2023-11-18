OVC opponents match up when the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hale Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Tennessee State ranks 66th in the FCS with 25.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 36th in points allowed (311.7 points allowed per contest). Tennessee Tech has been sputtering offensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FCS with 15.4 points per game. It has been better on defense, giving up 27.8 points per contest (75th-ranked).

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech Tennessee State 289.8 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.4 (88th) 321.2 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (33rd) 115.4 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.7 (50th) 174.4 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.7 (102nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts leads Tennessee Tech with 948 yards on 92-of-172 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Marcus Knight has rushed for 414 yards on 104 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Justin Pegues has rushed for 355 yards on 84 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 189 yards and two scores.

Brad Clark's 430 receiving yards (43.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 catches on 49 targets.

Jalal Dean has put together a 311-yard season so far. He's caught 23 passes on 29 targets.

Metrius Fleming has racked up 222 reciving yards (22.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has 1,006 yards passing for Tennessee State, completing 52.7% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 62 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Gant, has carried the ball 135 times for 530 yards (53.0 per game), scoring 10 times.

Jalen Rouse has racked up 366 yards on 90 carries, scoring two times.

Dashon Davis' leads his squad with 371 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 10 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dayron Johnson has hauled in 35 passes while averaging 30.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Chevalier Brenson has racked up 24 catches for 258 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

