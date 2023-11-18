The Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) hit the road for an OVC clash against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hale Stadium.

Tennessee State is putting up 25 points per game on offense, which ranks them 66th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 36th, surrendering 23.7 points per game. Tennessee Tech ranks 14th-worst in points per game (15.4), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 75th in the FCS with 27.8 points allowed per contest.

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

Tennessee State Tennessee Tech 319.4 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.8 (109th) 311.7 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.2 (41st) 155.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.4 (98th) 163.7 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.4 (93rd) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has racked up 1,006 yards (100.6 ypg) on 88-of-167 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Gant has carried the ball 135 times for a team-high 530 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner.

Jalen Rouse has piled up 366 yards on 90 carries, scoring two times.

Dashon Davis' team-high 371 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 10 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dayron Johnson has put together a 306-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 35 passes on 29 targets.

Chevalier Brenson's 24 receptions are good enough for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts leads Tennessee Tech with 948 yards on 92-of-172 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Knight, has carried the ball 104 times for 414 yards (41.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Justin Pegues has run for 355 yards across 84 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 21 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Brad Clark has hauled in 430 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Jalal Dean has racked up 311 receiving yards (31.1 yards per game) on 23 receptions.

Metrius Fleming's 41 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

