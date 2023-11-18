Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 12, fans in Tennessee should have tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers hit the field at Neyland Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-8.5)
Citadel Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-7.5)
Central Arkansas Bears at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Hale Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-9.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.