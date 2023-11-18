The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) will face off against their MWC-rival, the San Diego State Aztecs (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Aztecs will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. San Diego State matchup.

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Jose State Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline BetMGM San Jose State (-14.5) 49.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel San Jose State (-14.5) 49.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

San Jose State has covered seven times in nine games with a spread this season.

San Diego State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Aztecs have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

San Jose State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds

San Diego State To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.