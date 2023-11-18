San Jose State vs. San Diego State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) will face off against their MWC-rival, the San Diego State Aztecs (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Aztecs will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. San Diego State matchup.
San Jose State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Jose, California
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
San Jose State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-14.5)
|49.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-14.5)
|49.5
|-690
|+480
San Jose State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- San Jose State has covered seven times in nine games with a spread this season.
- San Diego State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Aztecs have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
San Jose State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds
|San Diego State
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
