The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium in a battle of MWC opponents.

San Jose State is averaging 402.6 yards per game on offense this season (52nd in the FBS), and is giving up 354.5 yards per game (47th) on the defensive side of the ball. San Diego State has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 22nd-worst in total yards per game (318.8) and 20th-worst in total yards surrendered per game (417.6).

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

San Jose State San Diego State 402.6 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.8 (114th) 354.5 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.6 (109th) 182 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.1 (84th) 220.6 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.7 (116th) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (41st)

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 2,126 yards (212.6 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 60.5% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 201 rushing yards on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has carried the ball 130 times for a team-high 919 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 15 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (19.7 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Quali Conley has been handed the ball 95 times this year and racked up 592 yards (59.2 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also contributed in the pass game with 20 grabs for 250 yards

Nick Nash has hauled in 41 receptions for 559 yards (55.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Dominick Mazotti has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 28.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Charles Ross has a total of 260 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 1,727 yards on 166-of-263 passing with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 401 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Kenan Christon has collected 336 yards (on 84 carries), while also grabbing 24 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

Mekhi Shaw's 356 receiving yards (35.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 catches on 32 targets with two touchdowns.

Mark Redman has racked up 338 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 30 receptions.

Brionne Penny has racked up 290 reciving yards (29 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

