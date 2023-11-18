Our computer model predicts the San Jose State Spartans will defeat the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at CEFCU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

San Jose State vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction San Jose State (-14.5) Over (48.5) San Jose State 35, San Diego State 18

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on San Jose State vs. San Diego State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Spartans have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Spartans' record against the spread is 7-2-0.

Out of nine Spartans games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

The average total for San Jose State games this season has been 56.9, 8.4 points higher than the total for this game.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

San Diego State is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season.

In the Aztecs' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).

The average total in San Diego State games this season is 0.1 more points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spartans vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Jose State 33.9 26.5 36.0 25.8 31.8 27.2 San Diego State 20.0 27.9 20.2 24.7 19.8 32.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.