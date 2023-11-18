The San Jose State Spartans (5-5) have an MWC matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs (3-7). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is San Jose State vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Jose State 35, San Diego State 18

San Jose State has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Spartans have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

San Diego State has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Aztecs have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Spartans have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Jose State (-14.5)



San Jose State (-14.5) Against the spread, San Jose State is 7-2-0 this year.

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Aztecs have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) San Jose State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 48.5 points seven times this season.

In the San Diego State's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 48.5.

San Jose State averages 33.9 points per game against San Diego State's 20, totaling 5.4 points over the matchup's over/under of 48.5.

Splits Tables

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 54.8 58.7 Implied Total AVG 33.7 30.8 36 ATS Record 7-2-0 2-2-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.6 49.7 47.3 Implied Total AVG 29 28.6 29.5 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

