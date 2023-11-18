The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-3) take on a fellow Ivy League foe when they visit the Princeton Tigers (4-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Franklin Field.

Offensively, Pennsylvania ranks 35th in the FCS with 390.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 30th in total defense (307.4 yards allowed per contest). On the offensive side of the ball, Princeton is a bottom-25 unit, generating just 18.4 points per game (25th-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 16.8 points per contest (sixth-best).

Pennsylvania vs. Princeton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Franklin Field

Pennsylvania vs. Princeton Key Statistics

Pennsylvania Princeton 390.1 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.9 (98th) 307.4 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.2 (5th) 115.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.6 (117th) 275.1 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.3 (41st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Pennsylvania Stats Leaders

Aidan Sayin has recorded 2,391 yards (265.7 ypg) on 243-of-371 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Malachi Hosley has racked up 604 yards on 100 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also caught 20 passes for 227 yards (25.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jonathan Mulatu has collected 173 yards on 37 carries, scoring one time.

Jared Richardson's 650 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has totaled 61 receptions and five touchdowns.

Alex Haight has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 421 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bisi Owens has compiled 26 catches for 307 yards, an average of 34.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Princeton Stats Leaders

Blake Stenstrom has recored 2,088 passing yards, or 232.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.8% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, John Volker, has carried the ball 92 times for 438 yards (48.7 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Ja'Derris Carr has been given 71 carries and totaled 279 yards with two touchdowns.

Luke Colella paces his team with 575 receiving yards on 42 receptions with six touchdowns.

AJ Barber has totaled 543 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Tamatoa Falatea's 19 grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 239 yards (26.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

