Based on our computer projection model, the Pennsylvania Quakers will take down the Princeton Tigers when the two teams come together at Franklin Field on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Pennsylvania vs. Princeton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pennsylvania (-6.4) 41.2 Pennsylvania 24, Princeton 17

Week 12 Predictions

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers covered seven times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

A total of five of Quakers games last season went over the point total.

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, not one Tigers game went over the point total.

Quakers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pennsylvania 26.4 20.7 27.8 25.0 25.4 17.2 Princeton 18.4 16.8 16.2 17.0 21.3 16.5

