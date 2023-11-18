Our computer model predicts the Washington Huskies will beat the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Reser Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Oregon State vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (+2) Under (62.5) Washington 32, Oregon State 30

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Beavers a 55.6% chance to win.

The Beavers have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

In games this season when favored by 2 points or more, Oregon State are 5-4 against the spread.

Out of nine Beavers games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 9.2 higher than the average total in Oregon State games this season.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Huskies are 4-5-1 ATS this year.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Huskies' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for the Washington this season is 0.8 points lower than this game's over/under.

Beavers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 37.9 20.5 40.0 12.8 35.8 28.2 Washington 41.0 23.5 40.7 21.5 41.5 26.5

