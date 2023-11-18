The Montana Grizzlies (9-1) hit the road for a Big Sky battle against the Montana State Bobcats (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana ranks 34th in total offense this season (391.4 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FCS with 391.4 yards allowed per game. Montana State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 489.8 total yards per contest (second-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 36th by surrendering 317.3 total yards per game.

Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Montana vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Montana vs. Montana State Key Statistics

Montana Montana State 391.4 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.8 (2nd) 284.1 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.3 (39th) 194.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.8 (2nd) 197.3 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (82nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has been a dual threat for Montana so far this season. He has 1,107 passing yards, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 496 yards (49.6 ypg) on 106 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Eli Gillman has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 824 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

Junior Bergen has hauled in 37 receptions for 543 yards (54.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Keelan White has caught 36 passes while averaging 53.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Aaron Fontes has compiled 28 receptions for 383 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Sean Chambers has thrown for 861 yards on 49-of-86 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 655 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Julius Davis has collected 611 yards (on 90 carries) with six touchdowns.

Ty McCullouch leads his squad with 357 receiving yards on 19 receptions with three touchdowns.

Treyton Pickering has totaled 303 receiving yards (30.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Clevan Thomas Jr.'s 25 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Montana or Montana State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.