Montana vs. Montana State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
When the Montana State Bobcats play the Montana Grizzlies at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our computer model predicts the Bobcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Montana vs. Montana State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Montana State (-1.2)
|55.0
|Montana State 28, Montana 27
Montana Betting Info (2022)
- The Grizzlies compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven of Grizzlies games hit the over.
Montana State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bobcats are 3-0-0 against the spread this year.
- One of the Bobcats' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
Grizzlies vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Montana
|29.9
|15.2
|30.8
|11.4
|29.0
|19.0
|Montana State
|43.8
|19.0
|53.2
|19.3
|29.8
|18.5
