The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) host an SEC showdown against the Florida Gators (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

On offense, Missouri ranks 26th in the FBS with 442.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 41st in total defense (343.9 yards allowed per contest). With 417.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida ranks 47th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 75th, surrendering 385 total yards per contest.

Missouri vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Missouri vs. Florida Key Statistics

Missouri Florida 442.7 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.3 (49th) 343.9 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385 (69th) 161.1 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (88th) 281.6 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.1 (27th) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (128th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 2,723 yards (272.3 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 244 rushing yards on 81 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 197 times for 1,124 yards (112.4 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 20 passes for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 270 yards (27 per game) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 977 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 98 times and has registered 67 catches and eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put up a 547-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes on 66 targets.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 400 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 passes.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has put up 2,695 passing yards, or 269.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.2% of his passes and has tossed 18 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Trevor Etienne has run for 628 yards on 106 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Montrell Johnson has run for 625 yards across 122 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. He's chipped in with 29 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's 881 receiving yards (88.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 61 catches on 82 targets with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has racked up 479 receiving yards (47.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 51 receptions.

Arlis Boardingham has racked up 289 reciving yards (28.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

