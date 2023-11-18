Oddsmakers give the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) the edge when they host the UTEP Miners (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA foes at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Middle Tennessee is favored by 7.5 points. The point total is set at 47.5.

Middle Tennessee ranks 64th in total offense (392.4 yards per game) and 101st in total defense (401 yards allowed per game) this year. UTEP's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 18.1 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 69th with 26.6 points surrendered per contest.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -7.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Middle Tennessee Recent Performance

The Blue Raiders have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, averaging 400.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-37-worst). They've been more successful defensively, ceding 406.7 total yards per game (99th).

In terms of scoring offense, the Blue Raiders rank 19th-worst with 27.3 points per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 66th by surrendering 20.3 points per game over their last three tilts.

Looking at Middle Tennessee's last three contests, it has generated 266 passing yards per game on offense (53rd-ranked) and has given up 196.7 passing yards per game on defense (100th-ranked).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Blue Raiders, who rank -32-worst in rushing offense (134.3 rushing yards per game) and -93-worst in rushing defense (210 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

In its past three contests, Middle Tennessee has gone over the total once.

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Four of Middle Tennessee's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Middle Tennessee has gone 2-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Middle Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blue Raiders' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,604 yards, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 307 yards (30.7 ypg) on 112 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has 389 rushing yards on 80 carries with two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf's team-leading 583 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 68 targets) with six touchdowns.

Holden Willis has hauled in 35 passes while averaging 55.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Justin Olson has been the target of 59 passes and hauled in 43 catches for 450 yards, an average of 45 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Sam Brumfield, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded 3.5 sacks, two TFL and 47 tackles.

Tra Fluellen has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 38 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

