The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) will play their CUSA-rival, the UTEP Miners (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline UTEP Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-7.5) 47.5 -300 +250 FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-7.5) 47.5 -330 +260

Week 12 Odds

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

UTEP has covered three times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Miners have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.