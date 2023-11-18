Saturday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (2-1) and the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) squaring off at Imperial Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 65-63 win for Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their last game on Sunday, the Raiders suffered a 65-60 loss to Princeton.

Middle Tennessee vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Middle Tennessee vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 65, Michigan 63

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders put up 73.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) last season while allowing 57.4 per contest (28th in college basketball). They had a +528 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Middle Tennessee scored 73.6 points per game last season in conference action, which was 0.2 more points per game than its overall average (73.4).

The Raiders scored 73.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.

Middle Tennessee gave up 52.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 59.0 away from home.

