The Louisville Cardinals are expected to win their matchup against the Miami Hurricanes at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (+1) Over (46.5) Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

Week 12 Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Hurricanes are 5-4-0 this year.

Miami (FL) is 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Out of nine Hurricanes games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 46.5, 2.9 points fewer than the average total in Miami (FL) games thus far this season.

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cardinals based on the moneyline is 52.4%.

The Cardinals are 5-4-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 1-point underdogs this season, Louisville is 1-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

Louisville games this season have averaged an over/under of 50.7 points, 4.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 30.9 20.7 35.2 18.7 24.5 23.8 Louisville 32.7 17.1 38.8 12.5 17.0 24.0

