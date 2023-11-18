The SMU Mustangs (8-2) square off against a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the Memphis Tigers (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

SMU has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40.5 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (16.4 points allowed per game). Memphis' defense ranks 97th in the FBS with 28.9 points given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks ninth-best by putting up 39.7 points per game.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. SMU Key Statistics

Memphis SMU 452.3 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.0 (11th) 416.3 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.8 (10th) 155.8 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.5 (29th) 296.5 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (20th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (16th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (89th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,864 yards on 66.3% passing while tossing 22 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 229 yards with four scores.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 152 times for 909 yards (90.9 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 393 receiving yards (39.3 per game) on 43 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has run for 257 yards across 51 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor leads his squad with 779 receiving yards on 50 catches with four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has 40 receptions (on 67 targets) for a total of 669 yards (66.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,596 yards (259.6 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 197 rushing yards on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 640 yards on 111 carries while finding the end zone five times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 78 times for 427 yards (42.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 42 targets).

RJ Maryland has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 355 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Hudson has hauled in 23 catches for 322 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

