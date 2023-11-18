Saturday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (4-0) and the Memphis Tigers (1-2) facing off at Imperial Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-57 victory for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on November 18.

The Tigers are coming off of an 84-74 loss to Tennessee in their last outing on Monday.

Memphis vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Memphis vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 81, Memphis 57

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game last season (posting 67.4 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and allowing 61.2 per contest, 88th in college basketball) and had a +205 scoring differential.

With 62.8 points per game in AAC matchups, Memphis put up 4.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.4 PPG).

The Tigers averaged 70.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.

When playing at home, Memphis surrendered 3.3 fewer points per game (59.3) than on the road (62.6).

