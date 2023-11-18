Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 18?
Will Luke Evangelista find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- Evangelista has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:44
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|18:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:42
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
