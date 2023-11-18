Will Luke Evangelista find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:00 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:04 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:06 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 18:59 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:42 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

