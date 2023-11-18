Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Allen Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Allen Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Lipscomb Betting Records & Stats
- Lipscomb won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Lipscomb's .556 ATS win percentage (15-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Alabama A&M's .444 mark (12-15-0 ATS Record).
Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lipscomb
|76.4
|146
|71
|141.9
|145.4
|Alabama A&M
|69.6
|146
|70.9
|141.9
|139.5
Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bisons averaged 5.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).
- Lipscomb had a 10-5 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lipscomb
|15-12-0
|14-13-0
|Alabama A&M
|12-15-0
|13-14-0
Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Lipscomb
|Alabama A&M
|13-2
|Home Record
|9-8
|7-11
|Away Record
|5-8
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|7-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
