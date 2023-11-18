The Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Alabama A&M AVG Alabama A&M Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 69.6 224th 207th 71.0 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 29.9 283rd 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 101st 14.1 Assists 12.7 204th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.8 327th

