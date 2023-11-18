The Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons shot 47.6% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

In games Lipscomb shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 15-8 overall.

The Bisons were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 283rd.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bisons put up were 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).

When Lipscomb put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 14-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 73 points per contest.

The Bisons gave up 67.1 points per game last season at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.2).

Looking at three-pointers, Lipscomb performed better at home last year, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule