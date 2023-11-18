The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) face a fellow Patriot League foe when they visit the Lafayette Leopards (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Murray H. Goodman Stadium.

Lehigh has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 23rd-worst with 18.2 points per game. The defense ranks 90th in the FCS (29.4 points allowed per game). Lafayette is accumulating 27.7 points per game on offense this season (47th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 22.3 points per contest (31st-ranked) on defense.

Lehigh vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Venue: Murray H. Goodman Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Lehigh vs. Lafayette Key Statistics

Lehigh Lafayette 297.7 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.7 (60th) 427.0 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.8 (64th) 111.9 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.9 (22nd) 185.8 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.8 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor has thrown for 1,685 yards (168.5 ypg) to lead Lehigh, completing 50.2% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Luke Yoder has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 625 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Jack DiPietro has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 185 yards (18.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Connor Kennedy's 429 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has totaled 40 receptions and three touchdowns.

Mason Humphrey has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 33.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Geoffrey Jamiel has a total of 283 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 38 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile has recored 1,588 passing yards, or 158.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.2% of his passes and has recorded 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 16.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

Jamar Curtis has run for 1,166 yards on 178 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Troy Bruce has racked up 46 carries and totaled 298 yards with two touchdowns.

Elijah Steward's 555 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 43 receptions on 28 targets with four touchdowns.

Carson Persing has caught 27 passes and compiled 269 receiving yards (26.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Chris Carasia's 21 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

