Based on our computer projections, the Lafayette Leopards will beat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks when the two teams play at Murray H. Goodman Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Lehigh vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lafayette (-15.8) 48.9 Lafayette 32, Lehigh 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Predictions

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Mountain Hawks games.

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record last season.

A total of six of Leopards games last season went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mountain Hawks vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lehigh 18.2 29.4 15.3 26.5 20.2 31.3 Lafayette 27.7 22.3 33.2 19.6 22.2 25.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.