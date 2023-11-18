Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Jackson, in his last showing, had eight points in a 134-107 loss to the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Jackson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-104)

Over 22.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-147)

Over 6.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last season, worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs gave up 45 rebounds per game last season, 26th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Spurs were 29th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.8 per game.

Defensively, the Spurs gave up 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 43 28 5 1 0 4 1 1/11/2023 27 21 12 1 1 2 0 1/9/2023 30 16 6 2 2 5 0

