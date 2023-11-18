Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you reside in Jackson County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jackson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LaVergne High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Gainesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntland School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Gainesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
