MEAC foes match up when the Howard Bison (5-5) and the Morgan State Bears (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William H. Greene Stadium.

Howard ranks 37th in total offense this season (383.9 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FCS with 383.9 yards allowed per game. While Morgan State's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking fourth-worst with 247.8 total yards per game, its defense ranks 23rd-best with only 301.0 total yards allowed per contest.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Howard vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: William H. Greene Stadium

Howard vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

Howard Morgan State 383.9 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (127th) 291.7 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.0 (11th) 175.1 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.7 (106th) 208.8 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.1 (116th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has racked up 2,015 yards (201.5 ypg) on 166-of-276 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jarett Hunter has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 494 yards (49.4 per game) with seven scores. He has also caught 22 passes for 247 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Eden James has been handed the ball 83 times this year and racked up 482 yards (48.2 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 13 grabs for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Kasey Hawthorne has hauled in 31 catches for 452 yards (45.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Richie Ilarraza has put together a 272-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 27 passes on 31 targets.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Dominique Anthony has thrown for 535 yards (59.4 per game) while completing 52.8% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jarin Davis has run for 482 yards on 104 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jabriel Johnson has collected 190 yards (on 52 attempts) with one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt's 326 receiving yards (36.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 catches on 28 targets with two touchdowns.

Demier Shipley has 14 receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 146 yards (16.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Anthony James Jr.'s 16 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

