Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Bison. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Howard vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Howard (-3.9) 45.5 Howard 25, Morgan State 21

Week 12 Predictions

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison put together an 8-2-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Bison games.

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Bears games hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Bison vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Howard 30.2 24.8 47.3 20.7 21.0 25.2 Morgan State 17.1 22.2 15.3 19.0 18.6 24.8

