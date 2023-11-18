Howard vs. Morgan State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Bison. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Howard vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Howard (-3.9)
|45.5
|Howard 25, Morgan State 21
Howard Betting Info (2022)
- The Bison put together an 8-2-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Bison games.
Morgan State Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Bears games hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.
Bison vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Howard
|30.2
|24.8
|47.3
|20.7
|21.0
|25.2
|Morgan State
|17.1
|22.2
|15.3
|19.0
|18.6
|24.8
