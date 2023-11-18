Player prop bet odds for Desmond Bane, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's over/under for Bane is 28.5 points. That's 4.5 more than his season average of 24.

He has averaged 2.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -139)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 15 points per game are 7.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).

Jackson, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +136) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 15.7 points Wembanyama scores per game are 3.8 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 9.5).

Wembanyama averages 1.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.